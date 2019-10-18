Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Chief sanitary doctor warns Kazakhstanis of new measles viruses

Alzhanova Raushan
18 October 2019, 14:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Zhandarbek Bekshin, chief sanitary doctor of the country, urged Kazakhstanis to get vaccination against measles, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mr. Bekshin informed that according to a scientific study, this year two measles serotypes, which have never wandered in our state, entered the territory of Kazakhstan. These serotypes are «Kabul» and «Dublin». According to his words, immune resistance of our citizens cannot cope with them. He stressed that this kind of serotypes may affect even those who had been vaccinated in the childhood.

He added that there are some people who are vaccine skeptical. They are creating the space for the highly contagious virus to spread.

The chief sanitary doctor also noted that women aged 20-30 belong to the main risk group.

Over the year in the city of Nur-Sultan 13 unvaccinated children have died from measles virus infection and its complications.

The measles virus is one of the most infectious diseases known to humans. The World Health Organization estimate that 2.6 million people who have not had the vaccine die of measles every year.

Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan  
