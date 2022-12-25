Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends wearing face masks in crowded places

25 December 2022, 17:39
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The epidemiological situation on coronavirus is stable in Kazakhstan. As per the matrix of evaluation of the epidemiological situation, all the regions are in a green zone,» Chief Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova said at a briefing held in the Central Election Commission, Kazinform reports.

«Up to 300 confirmed coronavirus cases are registered on a daily basis. The incidence of disease has risen by 3% compared to the previous week,» she adds.

Meanwhile, in 12 regions (Astana, Almaty cities, Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions), R value is higher than one, which proves that the number of cases keeps increasing.

With the consideration of the coronavirus situation in the country and the current ARVI and flu epidemiological season, Aizhan Yesmagambetova gave a number of recommendations while holding pre-election activities and meetings with the voters:

1) using spacious premises to avoid large concentration of people

2) non-stop functioning of ventilation/conditioning system

3) ventilating the premises prior to the event beginning

4) observing facemask regime while holding meetings with the voters


