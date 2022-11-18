Go to the main site
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20

    18 November 2022, 14:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Healthcare – Chief Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova says that face mask must be mandatory for all members of electoral commissions, Kazinform reports.

    «With the consideration of the seasonal flu spread, and although the situation with the coronavirus remains stable, we recommend the members of electoral commissions to wear face masks on the day of Presidential elections. We urge also to prevent mass gathering of people at the polling stations,» said the Vice Minister.

    As many as 1mln flu cases have been reported across Kazakhstan since October 1, 2022.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Healthcare 2022 Presidential Election
