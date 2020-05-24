Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Chief sanitary doctor announced additional measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

    24 May 2020, 12:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Zhanna Praliyeva, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the city of Nur-Sultan, has announced additional measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    According to Praliyeva, r esidents of the city can visit parks, squares, embankments in groups of no more than 3 people or members of same family. It is necessary to wear medical masks and observe social distance of at least 2 meters.

    Entrepreneurs and organizations, regardless of ownership, must strictly observe quarantine and restrictive measures. The capital will resume operation of cafes and restaurants with a design capacity of more than 50 seats. However, it is still forbidden to hold banquets and other mass gatherings. According to the decree of the Chief Sanitary Doctor of the capital, nightclubs, fitness clubs, gyms, SPA salons, massage rooms, cosmetology rooms, clinics and centers, as well as out-of-school additional education institutions (development centers, education clubs, etc.), computer clubs, sports complexes will remain closed. It is forbidden to use pleasure boats on water bodies in the territory of the city of Nur-Sultan.

    According to the decree, it is necessary to prohibit holding of graduation parties, evenings, and farewell bells for graduates of schools and other educational institutions. Moreover, children's pre-school institutions will operate in part.

    Praliyeva announced opening of religious facilities (mosques, churches, synagogues). However, it is forbidden to hold collective and group events .


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy