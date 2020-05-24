Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Chief sanitary doctor announced additional measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

Alzhanova Raushan
24 May 2020, 12:43
Chief sanitary doctor announced additional measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Zhanna Praliyeva, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the city of Nur-Sultan, has announced additional measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

According to Praliyeva, r esidents of the city can visit parks, squares, embankments in groups of no more than 3 people or members of same family. It is necessary to wear medical masks and observe social distance of at least 2 meters.

Entrepreneurs and organizations, regardless of ownership, must strictly observe quarantine and restrictive measures. The capital will resume operation of cafes and restaurants with a design capacity of more than 50 seats. However, it is still forbidden to hold banquets and other mass gatherings. According to the decree of the Chief Sanitary Doctor of the capital, nightclubs, fitness clubs, gyms, SPA salons, massage rooms, cosmetology rooms, clinics and centers, as well as out-of-school additional education institutions (development centers, education clubs, etc.), computer clubs, sports complexes will remain closed. It is forbidden to use pleasure boats on water bodies in the territory of the city of Nur-Sultan.

According to the decree, it is necessary to prohibit holding of graduation parties, evenings, and farewell bells for graduates of schools and other educational institutions. Moreover, children's pre-school institutions will operate in part.

Praliyeva announced opening of religious facilities (mosques, churches, synagogues). However, it is forbidden to hold collective and group events .


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
