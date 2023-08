Chief of staff of W Kazakhstan Governor named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nurdilda Oraz is appointed as the chief of staff of the West Kazakhstan Governor, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1981 is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, the Beissenov Karaganda Academy of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Prior to the appointment headed the entrepreneurship, industrial and innovation development department of West Kazakhstan.