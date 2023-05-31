Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Chief of Staff of Kazakh Finance Ministry named

Kudrenok Tatyana
31 May 2023, 12:27
Chief of Staff of Kazakh Finance Ministry named Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Yergali Yegemberdy was named as the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Government.

Born in 1977 in Shymkent, Yergali Yegemberdy is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Diplomatic Academy of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and Boston University.

He started his career as a lawyer at the financial department of Astana city in 1998. Between 2000 and 2010 he held numerous posts in the administrations of Kazakhstani cities and regions.

In 2010 he joined the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed the Chief of the Staff of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, in 2012.

Between 2012 and 2017 he served as the deputy minister of labor and social protection and deputy minister of healthcare.

Afterwards he worked for the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan up until the recent appointment.


