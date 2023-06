NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev decreed to appoint Aliya Rakisheva as the chief of the Senate staff, the Upper Chamber’s press service reports.

Born in 1980 is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy. Previously, worked at the Justice Ministry, Central Election Commission.

Prior to the appointment has been working as the Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan.