Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Chief of Office of Kazakh Justice Ministry appointed

    24 February 2021, 11:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Umbetaliyev has been appointed as the Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the prime minister.

    Born in 1980 in Kyzylorda region, Mr. Umbetaliyev is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University, the Almaty Economic University, and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

    Throughout his professional career Mr. Umbetaliyev worked at the Financial Police, the Ministry of Finance, as well as the Ministry of Justice.

    Prior to the recent appointment, he served as the Director of the Inner Administration of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan