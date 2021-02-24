Chief of Office of Kazakh Justice Ministry appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Umbetaliyev has been appointed as the Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the prime minister.

Born in 1980 in Kyzylorda region, Mr. Umbetaliyev is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University, the Almaty Economic University, and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Throughout his professional career Mr. Umbetaliyev worked at the Financial Police, the Ministry of Finance, as well as the Ministry of Justice.

Prior to the recent appointment, he served as the Director of the Inner Administration of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



