Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Chief of Office of Kazakh Justice Ministry appointed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 February 2021, 11:37
Chief of Office of Kazakh Justice Ministry appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Umbetaliyev has been appointed as the Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the prime minister.

Born in 1980 in Kyzylorda region, Mr. Umbetaliyev is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University, the Almaty Economic University, and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Throughout his professional career Mr. Umbetaliyev worked at the Financial Police, the Ministry of Finance, as well as the Ministry of Justice.

Prior to the recent appointment, he served as the Director of the Inner Administration of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty