Chief of Finance Ministry’s Office appointed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 March 2021, 12:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Abzal Beisenbekuly has been appointed as the Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt the official website of the Prime Minister.

Born in 1985 in Zhambyl region, Mr Beisenbekuly is a graduate of the Dulati Taraz State University, the University of Nottingham and the Taraz Innovation and Humanities University.

He started his professional career as a specialist at the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science.

In 2008-2010 he was an expert at the Education and Science Development Department of the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning. In 2010, Mr Beisenbekuly joined the Ministry of Finance. One year later he received an appointment at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since October 2019 he has been working in private sector.


