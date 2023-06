Chief medical officer of Almaty Zhandarbek Bekshin to retire

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Chief Medical Officer of Almaty Zhandarbek Bekshin is to step down, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry, Zhandarbek Bekshin is to step down as chief medical officer of Almaty city from January 5, 2022, due to retirement.