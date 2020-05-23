Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Chief Imam urged Muslims to celebrate Oraza Ait at home

Alzhanova Raushan
23 May 2020, 16:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Tomorrow Kazakhstan will celebrate of one of the most important celebrations of Islam. The Chief Imam of the capital congratulated all Muslims and urged to celebrate Oraza Ait at home, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the capital’s Akimat.

According to the statement of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, this year Oraza Ait is celebrated on May 24.

The Imam said that in connection with the quarantine situation, people will have to celebrate the holiday in special conditions. Everyone is at risk of the coronavirus epidemic. Thus, the Imam urged Kazakhstanis to celebrate the Oraza Ait holiday and pray at home.


Coronavirus   Religion   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
