Chief Imam of new mosque in Kazakh capital named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One more mosque opened its doors in the Kazakh capital. Up to 500 worshippers may gather for prayers at the mosque at once, Kazinform reports.

«The mosque is named after one of the 99 names of Allah ‘Al Fattah’», chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly told the opening ceremony.

The total area of the mosque is 713 square meters. One of its peculiarities is to provide space for men and women to pray separately.

The Supreme Mufti decreed to appoint Bagdat Abdulkarimov as the Chief Imam of the new mosque.

Public and political figures took part in the opening ceremony.

Notably, today there are 15 mosques in the city of Astana.