Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Chief executives of governmental structures should resign for corruption among their subordinates – Tokayev

    19 August 2019, 20:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Alik Shpekbayev, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The President was reported on the main results of anti-corruption activities in seven months 2019 and organizational measures launched on formation of the agency.

    The President noted the importance of timely adoption of legislative and organizational measures to fulfill the instructions given at the enlarged meeting on countering corruption. In particular, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of resignation of the chiefs of governmental structures for corruption-related crimes committed by their subordinates. The President also stressed the need of restoration of anti-corruption expertise of regulatory acts, responsibility for unjust enrichment and publication of public servants’ financial disclosures.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Combating corruption President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    June 12. Today's Birthdays
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region