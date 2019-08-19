Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Chief executives of governmental structures should resign for corruption among their subordinates – Tokayev

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 August 2019, 20:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Alik Shpekbayev, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The President was reported on the main results of anti-corruption activities in seven months 2019 and organizational measures launched on formation of the agency.

The President noted the importance of timely adoption of legislative and organizational measures to fulfill the instructions given at the enlarged meeting on countering corruption. In particular, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of resignation of the chiefs of governmental structures for corruption-related crimes committed by their subordinates. The President also stressed the need of restoration of anti-corruption expertise of regulatory acts, responsibility for unjust enrichment and publication of public servants’ financial disclosures.

Combating corruption    President of Kazakhstan   
