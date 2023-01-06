Chief coach of Kazakh men's boxing team appointed

6 January 2023, 09:45

ASTANA. KAZINFOR Myrzagali Aitzhanov has been appointed chief coach of the national men's boxing team, having replaced Kairat Satzhanov at this post, who voluntarily quit it, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Aitzhanov is a personal coach of the 2020 Olympic Games bronze medalist, world champion Saken Bibossinov.

Previously, he Myrzagali Aitzhanov led the national boxing team (2009-2018). The most important historical successes of the team are associated namely with his name.

For instance, Serik Sapiev became the champion of the London Olympic Games and owner of the Val Barker Trophy, and Daniyar Yeleussinov claimed a gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Together with Myrzagali Aitzhanov, the team also grabbed five gold medals at the world championships (four in 2013, and one in 2017).

Myrzagali Aitzhanov is a world-class athlete, honored coach of Kazakhstan. Being a member of the USSR national team, he won the European Junior Championships in 1988.

Kairat Satzhanov has led the national team since September 2021. In this period, the Kazakh boxers won five medals at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in 2021, which led the country to the 2nd line in the overall medal standings. The team took also the 2nd place in the Asian Boxing Championships 2022 in Amman.