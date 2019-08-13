Go to the main site
    Chief banker reports to Cabinet on situation at currency market

    13 August 2019, 14:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev informed the Cabinet of the situation at the country’s currency market, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, the situation on the domesticcurrency market is affected mostly by the external factors. As of August 12,the tenge’s rate to the U.S. dollar was 387.48 per a dollar having weakened by0.9% since the year beginning.

    In his words, the situation in theexternal sector remains unstable which in turn impacts oil prices.

    «Oil prices underwent significant volatility.From July 31 to August 7, oil prices around the world sharply dropped from $65.2to $56.2 per barrel after the U.S. President Donald Trump announced impositionof duties on Chinese goods,» the chief banker of Kazakhstan said.

    «Gold currency reserves of the NationalBank on August 1, 2019 made $27.7bn, having decreased by 1.8% in July. As perpreliminary data, the assets of the National Fund have not changed and comprised$59.8bn in July 2019,» he noted.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    National Bank of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Economy
