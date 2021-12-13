Chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik receives Kurmet Order

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the Kurmet Order and honorary title Kazakhstannyn enbek sinirgen kairatkeri (Labor hero of Kazakhstan), Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the ceremony of presenting the State prizes and awards ahead of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan at the Akorda Presidential Palace, the youngest international grandmaster, chess player Zhansaya Abdumalik and famed singer Zarina Altynbayeva received the Kurmet order.

TV hosts and reporters Zein Alipbek, Vera Zakharchuk, director of the gymnasium for gifted children of Pavlodar city Korlan Kuspekova, head of the neurology department of the multipurpose hospital of Kokshetau city Maksharip Martazanov, head doctor of the second clinical hospital of Almaty city, highly qualified neurosurgeon Marat Rabandiyarov were also honored with the Kurmet order.

The Enbek Danky Order of the third class was awarded to the locomotive driver of the Eurasian Energy Corporation Saktai Kassenov.

As the Head of State noted, in general, this year a very large group of reps of industry, agriculture, ordinary people engaged in the development of the economy have received the high State prizes.

The honorary title Kazakhstannyn enbek sinirgen kairatkeri was granted to famed composer, singer of the Dervishi group Dilmurat Bakharov, scholar-secretary of the Kasteev Art Museum Ekaterina Reznikova, and famous theatre artist Musa Azhibekov.



