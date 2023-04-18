Go to the main site
    Chess: Kazakhstan down 29.5-34.5 in contest against Team World

    18 April 2023, 22:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s female team 29.5-34.5 down in a side event of the FIDE World Championship in Astana against the Team World, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrodinger's sport.

    Bibisara Assaubayeva and Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan earned their team five points each, with Bibisara having three victories, winning twice over a four-time Women's World Chess Champion Hou Yifan of China, four draws, and one loss, and Zhansaya two wins and six draws, and no losses.

    Another Kazakhstani Dinara Saduakassova got 4.5 points.

    With six wins, and two losses, Alua Nurmanova, 16, scored the highest number of points for Kazakhstan.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Chess
