Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Chess: Kazakhstan down 29.5-34.5 in contest against Team World

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 April 2023, 22:15
Chess: Kazakhstan down 29.5-34.5 in contest against Team World Photo: facebook.com/Асхат Оралов

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s female team 29.5-34.5 down in a side event of the FIDE World Championship in Astana against the Team World, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrodinger's sport.

Bibisara Assaubayeva and Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan earned their team five points each, with Bibisara having three victories, winning twice over a four-time Women's World Chess Champion Hou Yifan of China, four draws, and one loss, and Zhansaya two wins and six draws, and no losses.

Another Kazakhstani Dinara Saduakassova got 4.5 points.

With six wins, and two losses, Alua Nurmanova, 16, scored the highest number of points for Kazakhstan.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Chess  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases
Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
May 1. Today's Birthdays
May 1. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day