Chess as a subject introduced at 654 Kazakh schools
30 September 2022, 16:48

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Askhat Aimagambetov and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich debated cooperation in promotion of chess movement among pupils, the Minister’s Facebook account reads.

The sides debated promotion of chess, chess training approaches, world’s practices, training of teachers. Arkady Dvorkovich and representatives of Kazakhstan Chess Federation expressed readiness to support the Kazakh Ministry’s initiative and attract more children to play chess. The Minister said that chess is being introduced at schools as additional courses, more chess sections are being unveiled.

He added that chess and togyzkumalak (national game) were included into the curricular. Since the start of the new academic year chess has been already introduced in 654 schools with 28,000 students. The number of chess sections reached 7,000 to welcome over 60,000 children. This work should be further developed.

Besides, 3,500 chess sections were opened at the continuing education centres.

The Minister noted that this year the republican chess tournament will be held at secondary schools for 2-11 grades countrywide.

The Minister highlighted that Kazakhstani chess players, especially female chess players, filled their niche in the international arena.


