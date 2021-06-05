Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear risk mitigation in CA discussed in Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On June 1-3, Almaty hosted the 14th Regional Round-Table Meeting for Central Asia within the framework of the European Union Centres of Excellence on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Risk Mitigation (CBRN CoE).

At the opening ceremony Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Akan Rakhmetullin expressed his gratitude to the European Union for its assistance provided to Kazakhstan in the fight against COVID-19, and noted the importance of developing regional cooperation within the EU initiative in the light of the increasing threats and challenges, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The participants of the meeting welcomed the Kazakhstan’s joining to the European initiative and expressed their hope that it would bring the regional cooperation to a qualitatively new level and increase the potential of the region. They also noted Kazakhstan’s consistent position towards achieving a world free of all types of weapons of mass destruction. In the context of the 30th Anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site, it was especially emphasized the country's high international recognition in the nuclear disarmament sphere.

Discussing the issues of countering biological threats, the initiative on establishing the International Agency for Biological Safety, announced by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2020, was presented to the participants of the Regional Meeting.

The mission of the proposed Agency, which in its activities will be guided by the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention, is to advance peace, health and well-being for all by initiating and ensuring safety and control measures related to potential biological and biotechnological threats, and by promoting biological developments for peaceful purposes only. Kazakhstan expressed its hope for the support of the EU for the idea of establishing a much-needed and urgent international multilateral agency.