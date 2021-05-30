Chelsea beat Manchester City to win Champions League for the second time in history

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Chelsea beat Manchester City 1:0 in the UEFA Champions League final. Kai Havertz scored the only goal in the 42nd minute of the game in front of 14,110 fans at the Estadio do Dragao in the Portuguese city of Porto, TASS reports.

Chelsea’s midfielder N'Golo Kant· has been named player of the match after helping his team defeat Manchester City.

In the 39th minute, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva was forced off injured and replaced by Andreas Christensen.

After an hour of play, Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne also left the field due to injury. The midfielder was included in the Belgium national team for the European Championship. The Russian national team will play with the Belgians in the opening round of the Euro group stage on June 12.

In the 77th minute Manchester City Sergio Aguero appeared in the field to play his last match for the English club. The 32-year-old Argentinian will leave Manchester City at the end of the current season to become a free agent. Aguero has played for Manchester City since 2011. In the 2014-15 season, he won the Premier League Golden Boot, and became Manchester City’s all-time top goalscorer in 2017. He also won five league titles, a record six Football League Cups, an FA Cup, and reached the club's first UEFA Champions League final.

Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old striker Erling Holland who scored ten goals has been named the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League

In the UEFA Super Cup, Chelsea will play against Villarreal, Spain, who won the Europa League. The match will take place in Belfast on August 11.

Chelsea have played in the Champions League final for the third time in history. In 2008, the team lost to Manchester United in the decisive match, which took place in Moscow at the Luzhniki stadium (1:1, on penalties - 5:6). In 2012, in the opponent's arena, it turned out to be stronger than Germany’s Bavaria (1:1, on penalties - 4:3).

Manchester City took part in the Champions League final for the first time in history.

Initially, the final match of the Champions League was to be held in Istanbul. On May 3, the Turkish authorities canceled the requirement for travelers from 16 states, including the UK, arriving in the republic, to provide a PCR test for coronavirus with a negative result, this decision came into force on May 15. However, Turkey was included in the British list of countries with a high prevalence of coronavirus infection.