Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kostanay region

    Cheese production complex to be launched in Kostanay region

    16 June 2023, 18:53

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – A project on cheese production worth over 7 billion tenge is set to be launched in Kostanay region, akim (governor) of the region Kumar Aksakalov said Friday, Kazinform reports.

    Governor Aksakalov told a press briefing at the Central Communications Service, a new complex on cheese production to the tune of 7.2 billion tenge will be launched in the region with the help of Germany’s Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH. It will have a capacity of 2,000 tons of cheese per year.

    The cheese production complex, according to Aksakalov, is among 12 projects in the sphere of agriculture set to be launched in the region in the nearest future. Over 80 billion tenge will reportedly be channeled into those projects.

    The cheese production complex is unique because it will employ only 35 people and will be fully automatized.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kostanay region Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani, Georgian PMs discuss TITR and mutual trade development
    28,000 new jobs created in Kyrgyzstan with support from USAID project
    Kazakh PM Smailov makes official visit to Azerbaijan
    39 foreign companies set to be relocated to Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan