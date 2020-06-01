Checkpoints removed in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The checkpoints and roadblocks located around the perimeter of the city of Nur-Sultan have been removed, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the city’s Akimat.

However, residents need to follow strict sanitary standards: wear medical masks, use hand sanitizers, keep social distance in crowded places, the Akimat’s Instagram post reads.

Recall, policemen, military personnel of the Armed Forces and representatives of the National Guard were on duty at checkpoints located around the perimeter of the city.

It is worth noting that today Almaty city has also removed checkpoints.

It bears to remind that the State Commission for Emergency Situation declared lockdown for Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities since March 19.



