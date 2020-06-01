Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Checkpoints removed in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
1 June 2020, 10:11
Checkpoints removed in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The checkpoints and roadblocks located around the perimeter of the city of Nur-Sultan have been removed, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the city’s Akimat.

However, residents need to follow strict sanitary standards: wear medical masks, use hand sanitizers, keep social distance in crowded places, the Akimat’s Instagram post reads.

Recall, policemen, military personnel of the Armed Forces and representatives of the National Guard were on duty at checkpoints located around the perimeter of the city.

photo

It is worth noting that today Almaty city has also removed checkpoints.

It bears to remind that the State Commission for Emergency Situation declared lockdown for Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities since March 19.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023