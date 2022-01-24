NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Checkpoints remain in place in some regions of Kazakhstan,» an official spokesperson of the Kazakh Interior Ministry, Nurdilda Oraz, said.

The Interior Ministry jointly with the law enforcement and special bodies work further to have situation in the country stabilized. The Law and Order preventive measures are underway the countrywide starting from January 19 since the state of emergency has been lifted.

The checkpoints continue further their operations in some regions to stop any vehicle and to search them to find any prohibited articles.