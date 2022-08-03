Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Charity run to take place in Kazakh capital
3 August 2022 10:15

Charity run to take place in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A charity run ‘You are the champion of my heart’ organized by ‘Center of Heart’ Fund is set to take place in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learned from the website of the city administration.

The event is dated to the 10th anniversary since the first heart transplant surgery carried out in Kazakhstan.

The charity run is scheduled to take place from 8:00 till 10:00 am on August 7. Some of the streets on the left bank of the Kazakh capital will be cordoned off due to the event.


Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Read also
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases

News

Archive