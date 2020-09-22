Go to the main site
    Charitable marathon kicks off in Atyrau

    22 September 2020, 18:34

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The traditional charitable marathon kicked off in Atyrau. This year it is held online due to the pandemic.

    It started today, September 22, to last until October 31. Registration is held at INFINITY FITNESS club. Each participant is to be given a unique number. Each of them has to run the distance as registered and submit race results to the organizers. There will be no winners. The key goal is to raise people’s interest in sports during the quarantine.

    As a rule the race has several age categories and several race distances. This year the entry fee for adults is KZT 1,000. All the money raised will be donated to the Atyrau-shagyn memleket social association.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

