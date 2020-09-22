Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Charitable marathon kicks off in Atyrau

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 September 2020, 18:34
Charitable marathon kicks off in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The traditional charitable marathon kicked off in Atyrau. This year it is held online due to the pandemic.

It started today, September 22, to last until October 31. Registration is held at INFINITY FITNESS club. Each participant is to be given a unique number. Each of them has to run the distance as registered and submit race results to the organizers. There will be no winners. The key goal is to raise people’s interest in sports during the quarantine.

As a rule the race has several age categories and several race distances. This year the entry fee for adults is KZT 1,000. All the money raised will be donated to the Atyrau-shagyn memleket social association.


Atyrau region   Social support   Sport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays