    Charges brought against Semey-Ormany reserve leadership in connection of wildfires in Abai rgn

    1 July 2023, 20:11

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Charges have been laid against the leadership of the Semey-Ormany reserve and Novoshulbinsk branch in connection of the wildfires in Abai region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

    «On July 1, their actions were qualified under paragraph 3 of 292 Article of the Criminal Code (Violation of fire safety requirements, resulting in the deaths pf two or more people). House arrest was applied to them given their age and health condition,» the Prosecutor-General’s Office said in a statement.

    It is said that the investigation into the possible cause of the wildfires in Abai region, including arson, use of faulty equipment, lightning strike, and others, continues.

    A legal assessment of the actions and inaction of the Emergency Situations and Ecology and natural Resources Ministries’ officials will be given.

    Notably, on June 8, fire occurred in the territory of the Batpayevskoye forestry.

    14 forestry workers were killed as a result of major wildfires in Abai region.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Abai region
