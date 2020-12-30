Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Changes made to COVID-19 restrictions as Akmola rgn moves into ‘yellow zone’

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 December 2020, 15:09
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Akmola region has introduced changes to the COVID-19 restrictions, Ainagul Musina, Chief Medical Officer of Akmola region, told the briefing today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Musina, the region sees stabilization of the COVID-19 situation, leading to change from the 'red' COVID-19 spread zone to ‘yellow’. Over 50 new COVID-19 cases are reported on a daily basis, with Kokshetau city reporting most cases, followed by Stepnogorsk and Burabay districts.

Seniors aged 65 and over are the most affected by the virus – 40% of the total COVID-19 cases.

The new order keeps the ban to hold mass gatherings, family events, funerals involving many people, including those held at home. Under the order, New Year parties are now allowed, especially those between 30 December 2020 and 5 January 2021.

Leisure facilities, betting shops, hookah rooms, banquet rooms, and cinemas will not operate.

Religious facilities are allowed to operate at 30% capacity.

Public transport is to run during week days and weekends. Outdoor food and non-food markets are to function from 10.00am to 8.00pm, while indoor food courts are allowed to provide delivery and takeaway services only from 10.00am to 8.00pm.


