Changes made to act on procedure of law enforcement service

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law on the introduction of amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan regarding the law enforcement service procedure, greater legal and social protection and responsibility of law enforcement officials, special government bodies, and military officials, inter-ministerial coordination, interior bodies' empowerment, greater accountability for some criminal offenses, and weapon trafficking, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The text of the law shall be published in the press.