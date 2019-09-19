Change of leadership sets certain trend for transformation, politician

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A change in the country's leadership has set a definite trend for transformation. This has been stated by Andrey Chebotarev, Cand.Sc. in Politics, at a roundtable meeting on «First 100 days of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s presidency», Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The process called the transit of power is underway now», noted Andrey Chebotarev.

«The very fact that on June 9 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won the elections with more than 70% of votes is the evidence that the presidency amid these difficult conditions has gained its legitimacy. That means that the position of the President has strengthened both in the country and abroad. This is especially important from the international point of view. We know that many foreign policy partners of Kazakhstan such as the USA, EU, Japan, have the views different from the views of our closest neighbors including Russia, Uzbekistan and China. .. The change in the country’s leadership set a certain trend for transformation», concluded he.



