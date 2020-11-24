Go to the main site
    Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan eager to open representative office in Belarus

    24 November 2020, 22:44

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – The Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan would like to open a representative office in Belarus. The chamber's Chairman of the Board Ayan Yerenov made the statement during an online session of the Belarus-Kazakhstan business council, BelTA has learned.

    The official said: «Certainly, the pandemic has affected us a lot. Any communications and respectively physical contacts between entrepreneurs have virtually ceased. This is why we've come forward with the initiative to develop the network of our trade representatives. Two offices of the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan are now open in Kazakhstan and another one in Uzbekistan. They operate as commercial agents and work directly with entrepreneurs while we help and support them by all means. We ask the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to help us find a suitable entrepreneur, who could represent interests of Kazakhstan's private sector on the Belarusian market.»

    In turn, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI) Vladimir Ulakhovich promised all kinds of assistance with finding and selecting a trade representative in Belarus. «The new form of interaction via representatives may help our private sector and our enterprises resume cooperation and establish contacts in these complicated conditions,» he speculated, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Belarus
