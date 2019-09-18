Go to the main site
    Chairwoman of Indian Culture Center offers to attract youth to promote ideas of tolerance

    18 September 2019, 14:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dr. Kala Acharya, Director of the Indian Center of Culture «Somaiya Bharatiya Sanskriti Peetham», has urged to actively attract youth to the promotion of the ideas of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to her words, everyone should be involved in the promotion of the congress’s ideas. «It is important to understand that we speak one language. We should know what religion is. Structured program should also be worked out for the youth», noted Dr. Kala Acharya speaking at the 18th meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Nur-Sultan.

    It bears to remind that the participants of the event will exchange views on the outcomes of the VI Congress of the World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders and the prospects of activity of the Secretariat. The propositions on organization of the VII Congress in 2021 will be submitted. The participants will also set the date and place of holding the 19th meeting of the Secretariat. A protocol of the meeting will be adopted as well.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Religion Nur-Sultan
