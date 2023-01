Chairman of sociocultural development committee designated

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nurtore Zhusip is named as the chairman of the sociocultural development and science committee of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Nurtore Zhussip, born April 29, 1961, is a Kazakh journalist, public figure, Editor-in-Chief of AIQYN political daily newspaper, academician of the Academy of Journalists of Kazakhstan.

Photo:senate.parlam.kz