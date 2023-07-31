Chairman of Religious Council of Caucasus expresses support for Congress of World and Traditional Religions' Leaders

BAKU. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Baiel met with Chairman of the Religious Council of the Caucasus Shaykh al-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, Kazinform correspondent reports.



During the meeting, an exchange of views on current issues of interreligious cooperation and further promotion of the dialogue between religions and cultures of the world took place.

In particular, the sides noted the relevance of the resolution adopted by the UNGA condemning the desecration of religious symbols.

Allahshukur Pashazadeh pointed out that he commends the contribution of Kazakhstan to the development and strengthening of interfaith dialogue as well as stressed the importance and efficiency of meetings of religious and public figures of the world within the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and its Secretariat. He also confirmed his participation in the upcoming meeting of the Congress’ Secretariat scheduled for this fall.

For his part, Alim Baiel thanked his interlocutor for the regular participation in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana and his proposals for further development of the institution.

The Kazakh ambassador also informed the Shaykh about the recent first Summit «Central Asia + Council of Cooperation of the Arab States of the Gulf» and expressed hope for strengthening unity and development in the Islamic world.