    Chairman of Public Revenue Committee of Finance Ministry named

    12 May 2021, 20:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ali Altynbayev has been appointed as the Chairman of the Public Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    Born in 1979 in Almaty region, Ali Altynbayev is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy, the Turan University, and the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation.

    Throughout his professional career, he worked at the Tax Department of Almaty region and the Tax Directorate of Turksib district of Almaty region as well as the Tax Department of Almaty city. For many years, he held various posts at the public revenues departments of various districts of Almaty city.

    Prior to taking up his recent post he was the head of the financial investigations department of Almaty city under the Kazakh Agency for Financial Monitoring.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

