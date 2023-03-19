Chairman of People’s Party of Kazakhstan votes in parliamentary elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the People’s Party of Kazakhstan Yermukhamet Yertysbayev cast his vote in the early parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«The parliamentary election campaign held is the first and major step towards New Kazakhstan,» said Yertysbayev after casting his ballot.

According to the Chairman of the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, the positive changes were made possible thanks to the initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, with Kazakhstan firmly embarking on the path of political reforms.

«The President was true to his word,» said Yertysbayev. «The country held the parliamentary elections despite the complex international situation and difficult domestic situation.»

He said that this year’s election race differs from the previous ones, with the election system changing from the majoritarian to the mixed one. Self-nominated non-party public figures run for seats alongside party members.

«The elections are the most interesting and indeed competitive ones in 30 years of the country’s independence,» said Yertysbayev.

According to him, the election campaign demonstrated that the people of Kazakhstan are no longer the object of politics, but the subject responsible for decisions and the fate of the country.

«This is the victory of the entire people. We’re now a political nation,» he said.

The country is holding the early elections of deputies to the Majilis of parliament and regional maslikhats.