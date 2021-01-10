Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Chairman of People’s Party Konurov votes at parliamentary elections

    10 January 2021, 09:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the People’s Party of Kazakhstan Aikyn Konurov has cast his vote in the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The head of the party voted at the polling station number 113 situated at the school number 66 in Nur-Sultan city.

    «This day is of paramount importance for the political life in the Republic of Kazakhstan – the elections to the Majilis and the Maslikhats are underway. I am convinced each and every one of us should vote and affect the decision making process in Kazakhstan, its political, economic, and social policy. This is the priority for our party. This is the priority for all parties,» Konurov told journalists at the polling station.

    Aikyn Konurov was elected the Chairman of the People’s Party of Kazakhstan at the 15th extraordinary congress of the party. Earlier the party was called the Communist People’s Party of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region