    Chairman of Nur Otan’s Party Control Committee appointed

    26 February 2021, 14:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Artur Planotov has been appointed as the Chairman of the Party Control Committee of the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform reports.

    «Artur Platonov was named the Chairman of the Party Control Committee by the decision of the Leader of the Party Nursultan Nazarbayev,» First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek tweeted.

    Baibek expressed confidence that extensive experience of public and party work will help Platonov to make the activity of the committee more effective.

    He also expressed gratitude to the outgoing Chairman, Pavel Kazantsev, who will serve as the Deputy Speaker of the Majilis, the power chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

