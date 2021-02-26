Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Chairman of Nur Otan’s Party Control Committee appointed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 February 2021, 14:42
Chairman of Nur Otan’s Party Control Committee appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Artur Planotov has been appointed as the Chairman of the Party Control Committee of the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform reports.

«Artur Platonov was named the Chairman of the Party Control Committee by the decision of the Leader of the Party Nursultan Nazarbayev,» First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek tweeted.

Baibek expressed confidence that extensive experience of public and party work will help Platonov to make the activity of the committee more effective.

He also expressed gratitude to the outgoing Chairman, Pavel Kazantsev, who will serve as the Deputy Speaker of the Majilis, the power chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.


Appointments, dismissals   Nur Otan Party  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty