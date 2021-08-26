Chairman of Nur Otan Party receives Bauyrzhan Baibek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev received Bauyrzhan Baibek, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of further implementation of the pre-election program «Way of changes: Decent life to everyone!» as well as results of the first direct elections of rural akims.

«This year the party conducted several serious campaigns: we took part and won the elections to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. The direct elections of rural akims were held for the first time in the country. This November there are plans to hold the extended session of the party’s Political Council,» Elbasy said.

The Chairman of the Nur Otan Party pointed to the need to continue the work with the population and stressed the importance of ensuring the implementation of pre-election campaign.

Bauyrzhan Baibek went on to report on the results of the elections of rural akims praising the active role the Nur Otan Party members played in that process.

In conclusion, Elbasy instructed the Central Office and the regional branches of the party to ensure qualitative preparations for the extended session of the Political Council.