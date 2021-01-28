Go to the main site
    Chairman of newly established Financial Monitoring Agency named

    28 January 2021, 15:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zhanat Elimanov has been named the new Chairman of the newly established Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The decree on the appointment has been signed by the Kazakh Head of State.

    Zhanat Elimanov was born in 1978 in Karaganda city. He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    His career began as an acting prosecutor in 2000. Between 2000 and 2007, he worked in prosecutor’s offices of Karaganda region and Nur-Sultan city.

    From 2007 and 2017, he took up different posts in the Ministry of Justice and Finance, the Kazakh Agency in the fight against economic and corruption crimes.

    In 2017 and 2019, he held senior posts in the structural units of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Kazakhstan.

    From February to April of 2019, he served as a Deputy Prosecutor of Karaganda region.

    From April of 2019, he served as a Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Financial Monitoring of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

    Up until the recent appointment he has been the Chairman of the Committee on Financial Monitoring of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

