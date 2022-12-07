Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Chairman of Jordanian Senate praises elections held in Kazakhstan

7 December 2022, 22:20
AMMAN. KAZINFORM - The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Aidarbek Toumatov met with the Chairman of the Upper Chamber of the Parliament of Jordan Faisal al-Fayez, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Ambassador Toumatov congratulated Faisal al-Fayez on his re-election as the Chairman of the Upper Chamber and presented him with a congratulatory letter of the Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbaev.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan.

Kazakh diplomat informed the Chairman of Jordan's Upper Chamber about the results of the presidential elections held in Kazakhstan on November 20, 2022 and the large-scale political and economic reforms announced by the newly elected President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

For his part, the Chairman of the Jordanian Senate praised the elections and expressed confidence that the new 7-year term would allow the President of Kazakhstan to effectively implement the announced steps to modernize the political, socio-economic system of the country.


Photo: gov.kz


