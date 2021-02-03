Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Chairman of Fishery Committee appointed

    3 February 2021, 13:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nariman Zhunussov has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Fishery Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Prime Minister.

    Born in 1981, Mr. Zhunussov is a graduate of the Omsk Agrarian University, the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz, and the Seifullin Kazakh Agrotechnical Univesity.

    Starting from 2014 he held various posts at the Fishery Industry Committee of the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture for two years.

    Prior to the recent appointment, Mr. Zhunussov was the Deputy Chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan