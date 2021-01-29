Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Chairman of EU-Kazakhstan Friendship Group receives Dostyq Order

    29 January 2021, 21:12

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Aigul Kuspan thanked Ryszard Czarnecki MEP, Chairman of the EU-Kazakhstan Friendship Group for his personal contribution to the development of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and the EU, and presented the high-ranking European politician with the Dostyq of the II degree order (Order of Friendship Award) on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Aigul Kuspan noted that Ryszard Czarnecki MEP made a significant contribution in strengthening the cooperation between the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the European Parliament, and expressed her gratitude for his work in creation of the unique EU-Kazakhstan Friendship Group, which has become a new powerful core of forward-looking cooperation within the walls of the European Parliament.

    In turn, the MEP thanked the people of Kazakhstan for the high assessment of his work and assured that he will continue to work to strengthen the friendship between Kazakhstan and the EU.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    3 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    4 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    5 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA