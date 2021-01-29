Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Chairman of EU-Kazakhstan Friendship Group receives Dostyq Order

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 January 2021, 21:12
BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Aigul Kuspan thanked Ryszard Czarnecki MEP, Chairman of the EU-Kazakhstan Friendship Group for his personal contribution to the development of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and the EU, and presented the high-ranking European politician with the Dostyq of the II degree order (Order of Friendship Award) on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Aigul Kuspan noted that Ryszard Czarnecki MEP made a significant contribution in strengthening the cooperation between the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the European Parliament, and expressed her gratitude for his work in creation of the unique EU-Kazakhstan Friendship Group, which has become a new powerful core of forward-looking cooperation within the walls of the European Parliament.

photo

In turn, the MEP thanked the people of Kazakhstan for the high assessment of his work and assured that he will continue to work to strengthen the friendship between Kazakhstan and the EU.

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and EU  
